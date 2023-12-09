 Reimagining Cirque Park – The Suburban Times

Reimagining Cirque Park

The City of University Place is studying possible expansions of recreation opportunities at Cirque Bridgeport Park, a 22-acre community park in the heart of the city, more commonly known as Cirque Park. As a popular local amenity, the park is already much loved and well used. It was identified in the 2020 Parks Recreation and Open Space plan as an immediate opportunity for improvements related to the currently undeveloped gravel lot located in the northwest area of the park. 

Share your ideas to help the City’s Department of Public Works and Parks plan a vibrant future for Cirque Park! 

Sign up here to join the mailing list to receive news as well as be included in surveys that will be used to form the vision.

