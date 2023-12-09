Clover Park School District November 2023 Board Review – The Suburban Times

School Board Recognizes Student Leaders

Clover Park High School Harrison Preparatory School Superintendent Youth Advisory Council Lakes High School

The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors recognized student leaders from Lakes High School (bottom right), Clover Park High School (top left) and Harrison Preparatory School (upper right). As part of the recognition, members of the Superintendent Youth Advisory Council were also honored (lower left). Student leaders play an important role in their schools by supporting school decisions and building school culture.

Vice President Jacobs Honored by JBLM

Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) school liaison officers Norma Melo and Antoinette Walker presented Vice President Carole Jacobs with a public service commendation from the Secretary of the Army for her work on the board over the last 28 years. The certificate was signed by JBLM Garrison Commander Col. Kent Park.

Nov. 13 Public Hearing

Prior to its Nov. 13 meeting, the CPSD school board held a public hearing to listen to community input on conveying a parcel of property owned by the district to the city of Lakewood for sidewalk, bike lane and road improvements.

The city proposed to acquire 3,046 square feet of property along Steilacoom Blvd. for $91,400. The board approved the sale at the regular meeting that followed the public hearing.

Nov. 13 Regular Meeting

During its Nov. 13 regular meeting, the CPSD school board recognized student leaders and heard a report from Lochburn Middle School Principal Carla Estes.

Lochburn Middle School Report

Lochburn Middle School Principal Carla Estes presented on the school’s shared beliefs, demographics and Smarter Balanced Assessment data trends.

Estes highlighted the progress of sixth grade students in reading and math, noting improvement between 2022 and 2023 assessments. Meanwhile, eighth graders demonstrated significant growth during the 2022-23 school year, with assessment scores nearly rebounding to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. Seventh grade scores declined during the 2022-23 school year.

Estes reviewed the school’s Annual Action Plan (AAP) goals and how those goals are guiding the efforts at Lochburn to create a more inclusive learning environment and increase test scores schoolwide. AAP highlights included use of consultant teachers, capital project improvements on campus, and engaging programs such as an entrepreneurial academy for students and esports and computer science classes.

Lochburn added a second assistant principal this year to help support its work with regards to achieving its AAP goals. The school also added a student voice group that features students who are not typically selected for ASB leadership positions to ensure all voices are heard by administration.

As part of the Individual Action Agenda, the Board of Directors:

Approved the 2023-24 school year School Annual Action Plans. These plans have been developed based on self-reviews at the building level, and each plan is aligned to the district Strategic Plan and the Board Accountability Plan.

Appointed “for” and “against” committee members for Clover Park School District Proposition 1, which is the Replacement Program and Operations Levy that will be placed on the Feb. 13, 2024, special election ballot. Lisa Boyd was selected for the “for” statement committee while the district received no submittals for the “against” statement committee.

Authorized the district to convey a parcel of land located on 8102 Phillips Road Southwest next to Custer Elementary School to the state or any municipality or political subdivision. The city of Lakewood notified the district it was interested in acquiring 3,046 square feet of property in the parcel for sidewalk, bike lane and road improvements.

The next regular meeting of the school board will be Monday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m.