Advent Calendar December 10: Caroling – The Suburban Times

Mario Mendez @https://unsplash.com/

What would Christmas be without music? Without singing? I’m not talking the untimely endless-loops in supermarkets and craft stores that start playing way too early in the year in order to remind us to consume in time for the holidays. I’m talking about taking up an instrument and playing it with friends or family or all by oneself. Or singing. Carols, hymns, old-time radio favorites. Even just humming under your breath makes a huge difference. As Advent and Christmas music is an expression of hope, anticipation, and joy, it makes us feel better. It talks to something in our souls that reverberates to certain harmonies, that awakens memories, images. Caroling in a group can bring the group as much joy as the listeners. Years ago, I was invited to join an impromptu group that jokingly called itself the Wagon Shop Warblers. We never rehearsed. We just met on the first Friday night in December at the Steilacoom Wagon Shop. A keyboard was set up – or we just had a tuning fork. And off we went in harmony. Oh, the gleam in the audience’s eyes at hearing the traditional melodies! Music is a gift to us that we should use as much as we can as long as we can. Especially during a season that celebrates the song of angels.