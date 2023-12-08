UPS releases President’s Annual Report for 2022-2023 – The Suburban Times

University of Puget Sound announcement.

This year, your generosity and steadfast support helped the Logger community reach new heights. From our aspirational students and scholarly faculty to our dedicated staff, alumni, and friends, we continue to live out the Puget Sound mission of academic excellence.

We are pleased to share with you highlights from a history-making year of innovation, creation, and discovery that your contributions have made possible. From all of us at Puget Sound, thank you for all you do.

See the President’s Annual Report at this link.