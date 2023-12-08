Letter: Her Final Gift – The Suburban Times

She was arrested for speeding in the fabric store.

Ok, to be honest, she really wasn’t arrested for speeding in the fabric store.

Just pulled over and warned.

Ok, that’s not true either.

Here’s what happened.

It was approaching Christmas a year ago and my wife of 50 years wanted to crochet a blanket for our daughter who was born on Christmas Day so many years ago and seemingly in another lifetime as I think back on it now.

My wife was in failing health due to a ravaging return of cancer and getting about was becoming more difficult.

I had built a railing for her to navigate the few stairs to the porch that served as the entry to our home, and whether going up or down those stairs she would slide her hand along the railing but with her other hand she always held mine.

I would have gladly held her hand at the fabric store too but she wanted to try their motorized shopping cart.

Watching her initial attempts was, to me, hilarious.

Reverse was problematic so I had backed it out for her and then she took my place and put the scooter in forward.

That’s when the trouble – for her, and hilarity – for me, began.

Fortunately, there was evidently a speed governor on the thing but even so not a few aisles suffered from her initial collisions before she let off on the speed lever.

I would laugh, pick up whatever had fallen from the shelves, and otherwise follow her around the store, generally policing the place.

It was then I spotted the real police guy, a security guard, and asked if he would ‘arrest’ my wife for speeding. He agreed and my wife dutifully sighed at yet another goofy request from her husband, and there you have the rest of the story.

Almost.

With the purchases of yarn from that store, and with her own hands, my wife made that Christmas gift blanket for our daughter born on Christmas Day.

It would be her last Christmas with us, and thus her last gift.

Almost.

In the last portrait taken of my wife’s hands clasping the arm and hand of our daughter that day in our home that she left us, there are no diamonds in my wife’s ring.

That’s because there was one more gift from my wife to our three daughters.

One day approaching the end, one of my wife’s sisters was visiting and for some reason no one else was home. Quietly, and unbeknownst to any of us, my wife removed her wedding ring and gave it to her sister, quietly whispering instructions.

The three diamonds were then made into three necklaces, one for each of the girls.

To remember their mom’s love for them.

To be worn close to their heart.

Her final gift.