Kilmer Introduces Bipartisan Legislation to Boost Digital Literacy and Skills Under WIOA – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer announcement.

Today (Dec. 7, 2023), U.S. Representatives Derek Kilmer (WA-06) and Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05) announced the introduction of the bipartisan Investing in Digital Skills Act, legislation to expand training opportunities around digital skills and literacy.

Acknowledging the importance of these skills in the modern workforce, the Investing in Digital Skills Act would integrate digital skills and digital literacy as key elements of adult education and literacy programs under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA). This bill would ensure that adult education programs are better equipped to prepare individuals for the evolving demands of the digital economy, enhancing their employability and skill sets in a technologically advanced job market.

“The bill we introduced in the House this week is pivotal. It resonates with every employer in our community seeking skilled workers and with every individual striving to acquire the necessary tools, education, and training to achieve their career objectives, earn better wages, and improve their lives,” said Rep. Kilmer. “I’m particularly proud that the Investing in Digital Skills Act is geared towards bridging the digital divide, equipping people with essential digital literacy skills to thrive in the 21st-century economy.”

“In today’s technologically advanced economy, digital literacy is critical for building a well-rounded workforce,” said Rep. Chavez-DeRemer. “Our bipartisan Digital Skills Act will empower students, workers, and families by expanding the teaching of skills needed to succeed and advance in their careers.”

The Investing in Digital Skills Act is endorsed by the National Skills Coalition.