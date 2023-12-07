United for University Place January 2024 Meeting – Save the Date – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Dana Giove.

I hope all of you are staying dry this very rainy week! Please see below for a few quick updates related to the United for University Place Coalition.

November 2023 – Thank you to all who were able to join us on November 15th to meet and hear from our University Place Police Chief, Pat Burke. A sincere note of appreciation to Chief Burke for taking the time to meet with everyone, share plans for the future of our police department and for fielding several questions from our group.

December 2023 – Just a quick reminder there is not a United for University Place meeting in the month of December.

January 2024 – The January meeting will take place on Wednesday, January 17th from 11:30am to 1:00pm at University Place Presbyterian Church. We will meet in our regular spot in the lower lounge, 8101 27th Street West University Place, WA. There is ample parking and plenty of tables, so please feel free to bring your lunch. All are welcome.

If you or someone you know is interested in learning more information about United for University Place, this is a great meeting to attend. Several questions have come through from community members that express interest in attending U4UP meetings but would like to better understand the objective of the coalition and what transpires at monthly meetings. This is the meeting topic for January. The focus and benefit of the coalition will be discussed in greater detail and there will be plenty of time for feedback and questions. You are welcome to share this information with anyone you believe may be interested in learning more.

U4UP 2024 Leadership – I have had the pleasure of serving on the Board Chair for several months and have enjoyed meeting many new and wonderful people all with a common bond surrounding the appreciation and betterment of the University Place community. In 2024, I have a new career opportunity that will impact my ability to serve in the same capacity. Chris Saunders, former Chair and Founder of U4UP, will serve as the interim Chair until further notice (thank you Chris!). With that said, I hope to see all of you at a U4UP meeting in 2024. Please be on the lookout for future communications to come directly from Chris Saunders.

On behalf of the Board for United for University Place, we thank you for your care surrounding our community and wish you a safe and happy holiday.