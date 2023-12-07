THRIVE Tacoma Business Fund Uplifts Small Business Community – The Suburban Times

The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber, in collaboration with Comcast, is delighted to announce the 2023 THRIVE Tacoma Business Fund recipients. “The Chamber is the voice for business and catalyst for prosperity in the South Sound,” said Andrea Reay, President/CEO of TPCC. “We are so grateful to partner with generous investors, like Comcast and in solidarity with our community to provide direct financial support through the THRIVE Tacoma Fund. We know this investment in and for our small business community will pay dividends as we work to create the most equitable, inclusive, and thriving place to do business in Washington State.” THRIVE Tacoma embodies a collective commitment to foster diversity, equity, and inclusion within the local business community. Twenty Tacoma-based small businesses have been selected as recipients of the 2023 THRIVE Tacoma Business Fund grants through the lottery system, each being awarded $5,000. The recipients are:

The THRIVE Tacoma Business Fund is made possible through the generous financial support and partnership with Comcast. Comcast’s support for the Thrive Tacoma Business Fund complements Comcast RISE, the company’s program built to help small businesses and their communities thrive with a focus on economic growth. This year, Comcast RISE awarded 500 recipients with a grant package that includes business consultation services; education resources; monetary grant; and creative production, media, and technology makeover.

“Small business owners face various barriers in today’s digital environment, from access to hardware and software to the digital skills they need to effectively integrate these technologies,” said Carla Carrell, Senior Director, External Affairs, Comcast Pacific Northwest Region. A five thousand investment can help a small business bridge the digital divide so that they may thrive and continue to contribute to our diverse, local economy.”

The City of Tacoma and the U.S. Small Business Administration are additional partners in a broader investment initiative aimed at fostering digital equity in the South Sound region. The dedicated efforts of these partners, alongside the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber, led to the receipt of applications from over 300 small businesses in Tacoma to the 2023 THRIVE Tacoma Business Fund.

Recipients were then selected using a randomized lottery system. THRIVE Tacoma’s mission is to provide direct financial support for small businesses owned by people of color and women, situated within the Tacoma City limits. Administered by the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber in collaboration with key partners, the Asia Pacific Cultural Center, Mi Centro, and The Black Collective, THRIVE Tacoma aims to tackle specific challenges faced by communities who experienced some of the most damaging impacts of the pandemic.