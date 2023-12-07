Strickland Appointed Newest Member of the New Democrat Coalition’s Leadership Team – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Today (Dec. 5, 2023), Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) and New Democrat Coalition Chair (NDC) Annie Kuster (NH-02) announced that Strickland will join the Coalition as a Leadership Member. Following Rep. Lori Trahan’s (MA-03) election to the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee (DPCC), Chair Kuster appointed Rep. Strickland to fill her position on the NDC Leadership team.

“The New Democrat Coalition stays focused on getting things done and making progress for the American people,” said U.S. Rep. Strickland. “I’m honored to be part of this leadership team as we seek bi-partisan solutions when possible, to deliver for our communities at home.”

“I am thrilled to congratulate our New Dem colleagues, Reps. Trahan and Strickland, on their new leadership positions,” said New Democrat Coalition Chair Annie Kuster. “Lori Trahan has brought a fresh and unique perspective as an essential Member of our NDC leadership team this Congress, and our entire Coalition looks forward to working with her as she joins the DPCC. As Lori transitions to her new role, we are excited to welcome Marilyn Strickland as a New Dem Leadership Member! Marilyn’s strong involvement on our National Security Task Force, her unwavering commitment to advancing common-sense solutions, and her dedication to supporting our battleground Members make her the perfect person to take on this important role within the Coalition.”

The New Democrat Coalition is a group of nearly 100 House Democrats who are committed to governing and breaking through the gridlock in Washington D.C. to deliver real solutions for issues Americans face.