Free Winter events at the Conservatory, Holiday Blasts and Jingle Bell Run next weekend – The Suburban Times

Are you looking for something to do? Metro Parks Tacoma has a list of activities to check. See below and click here for more info:
- Salmon Saturdays
- Cocoa and Carols
- Selfies with Santa
- Winter Music Series with Arthur Keast
- Seymour Holiday Workshops
- Holiday Blast at Norpoint
- Holiday Drop and Shop
- Nature-themed Gifts
- 50+ Trip – Holiday Shopping + Lights Tour
- Jingle Bell Run
- Holiday Blast at Eastside
- Zoolights
- Upcoming Volunteer Work Parties
- Glow Golf
- Holiday Chess Tournament Series
- Holiday Food Drive
Leave a Reply