 Free Winter events at the Conservatory, Holiday Blasts and Jingle Bell Run next weekend – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Free Winter events at the Conservatory, Holiday Blasts and Jingle Bell Run next weekend

· · Leave a Comment ·

Are you looking for something to do? Metro Parks Tacoma has a list of activities to check. See below and click here for more info:

  • Salmon Saturdays
  • Cocoa and Carols
  • Selfies with Santa
  • Winter Music Series with Arthur Keast
  • Seymour Holiday Workshops
  • Holiday Blast at Norpoint
  • Holiday Drop and Shop
  • Nature-themed Gifts
  • 50+ Trip – Holiday Shopping + Lights Tour
  • Jingle Bell Run
  • Holiday Blast at Eastside
  • Zoolights
  • Upcoming Volunteer Work Parties
  • Glow Golf
  • Holiday Chess Tournament Series
  • Holiday Food Drive

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakewood Playhouse - 85th Season

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *