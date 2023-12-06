The Seafarer . . . the stuff of great story telling – The Suburban Times

This cast of five men are as good an ensemble of actors you will discover this season. Photo by Ginger Chanfrau

On opening night Interim Theatre Administrator Erin Manza Chanfrau welcomed the audience with the news Joseph C Walsh has been appointed to lead the staff as Managing Artistic Director. “Joseph brings with him a wealth of national and international experience as an artist, administrator and educator.” After all the standard announcements, the lights came up on a simple, theatre-in-the-round setting of an easy chair and a table with three chairs and a bench. Plenty of room for five actors to drink, tussle and play cards on Christmas Eve. If you are weary of Hallmark movies about princes sweeping working-class maidens away to a Christmas bedecked castle; or, if you feel like taking a break away from the traditional Christmas Carol or Nutcracker, then get your ticket now for Lakewood Playhouse’s offering of a great piece of writing by a living playwright, Conor McPherson. It is theatre at its best.

The title of the play, The Seafarer, refers to an ancient poem about a tormented sailor who has a winter on the ice-cold sea; he is wretched and anxious, alone in the storm. This describes the inner state of the leading character, Sharky, played with honesty and vulnerability by Brian S Lewis. You may remember his previous performances at Harlequin productions as Krogstad in A Doll’s House, and Seth in Dry Powder. He also played Hal in Proof, and The Old Man in The Christmas Story at Tacoma Little Theatre. This is Brian’s second play as an actor of the Playhouse’s official season. The current world of the play is in Dublin, now, and his character exists to help out his ailing, frequently obnoxious alcoholic brother who is blind. At the heart of it, Sharky is feeling what the Seafarer of the poem describes. He’s at his wits ends when it comes to facing the storm of his loud, demanding older sibling; he’s lost his wife and two kids to a local loser; he’s lost his job as a chauffeur in a town south of Dublin; and he’s working through it because there is nothing else to do for it all. This adds up to an evening of magnificent dark Irish humor and near-magical events – the stuff of great story telling.

Wesley Walker makes the language of the play literally sing with his brogue and passion for the well-turned phrase. Wesley was born to play the role of Richard, the wild drinker and commander of his home. Local Theatre goers are blessed to have this international performer settle in our area. This is his debut performance at Lakewood Playhouse.

Three other performers bring the conflicts of their hard-luck lives into the two brothers’ living room. Gabriel McClelland as Ivan delivers much of the comedy of the evening. What could be more disastrous than being blind drunk in the home of your blind friend as you search for your missing glasses – lost during the previous evening’s bacchanalia?

Ivan seems to be an “Everyman” who is on a losing streak until the brilliant ending of the play. He too is a kind of Seafarer. Gabriel has been seen previously on the Lakewood Playhouse stage in The Odd Couple, The Farnsworth Invention and The Grapes of Wrath as well as many other plays. Next comes Luke Amundson as Nicky and brings along a party-crasher named Mr. Lockhart. Nicky has taken Sharkey’s wife and two children into his home and loudly defends the act. This comes as no surprise since it’s getting late and everyone is getting more sotted by the hour. Luke Amundson has worked at several local theatres and his favorite productions include Clue, A Life in the Theater, Assassins, Man of LaMancha, The Complete Works of Shakespeare Abridged, Othello, The Zoo Story, The Three Musketeers, and The Fantasticks. Nicky’s arrival with Mr. Lockhart is a turning point in the play. Lockhart, played to an eerie and forceful fare-thee-well by Martin J Mackenzie has come to collect a 25 year old poker bet with Sharky. This role is the second one of Marty’s 50th year of performing at the Lakewood Playhouse.

The cast is remarkable in their timing, creativity, team-work and commitment. The themes of earning second chances and the motif of a particularly Irish drive to beat the odds of the game are compelling. Frank Thompson, a popular director in the South Sound for thirty years, makes his Lakewood Playhouse debut with this play. He’s an actor’s director His cast has the freedom to listen and respond with spontaneity. They each tackle their complicated and nuanced challenges with an Irish joy of living. Often funny and very touching stuff. Thank you Frank Thompson, cast members and Playhouse staff for stepping out of the norm by presenting this extraordinary play at holiday time.

This cast of five men are as good an ensemble of actors you will discover this season.

The play sails through the 17th of December – https://www.lakewoodplayhouse.org/