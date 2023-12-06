Four Bates Technical College Students Awarded the T’wina Nobles Young Professionals Scholarship – The Suburban Times

Bates Technical College Foundation Manager Michael Cabrera stands with Bates Tech students Yoslynn Olmos and Arika Palmer at the Empowerment Awards on Oct. 20, 2023 at the Hotel Murano in Tacoma.

Tacoma, Wash.– Bates Technical College Foundation recently announced the selection of Arika Palmer, Julius Nyangusi, Lamont Spencer, and Yoslynn Olmos as recipients of the inaugural $2,500 T’wina Nobles Young Professionals Scholarship.

This scholarship, the first of its kind offered through the Bates Tech Foundation, is a merit-based initiative created by Senator T’wina Nobles in collaboration with the Tacoma Urban League – aiming to provide financial support for students of color pursuing community leadership opportunities.

Palmer, a full-time student enrolled in the Occupational Therapy Assistant program and a mother of three, shared, “This recognition of my hard work was rewarding. This scholarship is special to me because it is specifically awarded to students of color and makes me feel as though people outside of my support circle see the potential in me – which is very reassuring to know that I have even more people rooting for my success than before.”

An active member of the Student Occupational Therapy Association (SOTA), Palmer is optimistic about the future and has strengthened her dedication to community service and advocacy. Her upcoming plans include immersive fieldwork in occupational settings during the next quarter and participating in volunteer opportunities within the Tacoma area and the military community.

The scholarship not only provides financial assistance, but also opens doors to unique opportunities. T’wina Nobles Young Professionals Scholarship recipients from each of Pierce County’s public community and technical colleges were invited to attend the Tacoma Urban League’s Empowerment Awards at the Hotel Murano last October. This annual event serves as a platform to celebrate influential community leaders, prominent speakers, and to raise funds for local initiatives championed by the Tacoma Urban League.

Michael Cabrera, Bates Tech’s foundation manager, emphasized the significance of the Empowerment Awards. “This event not only provides students with recognition alongside their fellow scholarship recipients, but is also a chance to engage with local civic and business leaders within the community. These students are our future leaders, and one day, they will also have the opportunity to recognize future emerging leaders.”

Congratulations to Palmer, Nyangusi, Spencer and Olmos for their achievements as 2023 Young Professional Scholars. Their dedication and perseverance are inspiring examples of the value of both pursuing personal success and contributing to the betterment of our community.

For additional information about the T’wina Nobles Young Professional Scholarship and the Tacoma Urban League, visit https://thetacomaurbanleague.org/. For more information about the Bates Technical College Foundation, visit BatesTech.edu/Foundation.