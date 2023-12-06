Cold Read Workshop at Lakewood Playhouse – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Playhouse announcement.

Cold reading (or sight reading) is where actors read aloud from a script, scene, or text with little to no advanced preparation. It’s frequently used in auditions either instead of or in addition to prepared monologues. This workshop is for all levels of experience and ability and will include invaluable cold reading techniques for both monologues and scene work. Using text from a variety of plays, participants will explore ways of reaching full potential of expression and understanding with minimal preparation time. Participants will be encouraged to access their own authenticity and personal reaction to material while practicing techniques such as breath control, focus and other performance skills.

Location: 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

Date: Thursday, December 14th 6:00-9:00PM

Ages: 16+

At Lakewood Playhouse we believe finances should not be a barrier to participation. Please contact us for scholarship and assistance options.

Dr. Brittany D Henderson (she/they) is an educator and theatre artist, committed to creating and cultivating inclusive, diverse, and equitable communities. Brittany is active in the South Sound theater community as an actor, vocalist, and director, and has worked with Lakewood Playhouse, Tacoma Little Theatre, Tacoma Musical Playhouse, Screaming Butterflies, and empathos company. In their volunteer life, Brittany serves as a member of the Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Board at Tacoma Musical Playhouse and as the Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Content Director for Kappa Kappa Gamma Fraternity. Brittany is a proud alumnx of the Theater Arts program at University of Puget Sound and currently serves as the Dean of Student Affairs at Cornish College of the Arts.

Click here to book your spot.