Submitted by Greg Rediske.

The annual meeting of the Lakewood Baseball Club will be held on Thursday, December 14, beginning at 5:30 at the University Place Round Table Pizza. 7011 27th St W

There will be some changes for the coming year that need to be approved. Lots of exciting news for one and all. Please come!

And don’t forget what Yogi Berra said about eating pizza: “You better cut it into four pieces. I’m not hungry enough for six.”