Vehicle, pedestrian fatal collision Tuesday morning – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sgt. Charles Porche, Lakewood Police.

At approximately 6:27 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, Lakewood Police officers were notified of an injury vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 10400 block of S. Tacoma Way.

The initial caller was the driver of the involved vehicle. The driver reported that the pedestrian was not responsive and life saving measures were started. Lakewood officers arrived and continued with providing CPR. Shortly after the arrival of West Pierce Fire medics the pedestrian was declared deceased.

The victim in the incident is a white male, approximately 40 years old. He was crossing in a non-marked area of the street and was wearing all dark clothing. His identity is yet to be confirmed by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver was evaluated on scene and determined to not be impaired. Anyone that may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the police department. Lakewood Traffic Officers are conducting the investigation.