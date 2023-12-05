Town Hall With At-Large Council Member Olgy Diaz on December 16 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – At-Large Council Member Olgy Diaz will host a town hall on December 16, 2023, from 11 AM to noon, at the University of Washington Tacoma (1950 South C Street, Milgard Hall, Room 110).

Community members across Tacoma are invited to share their perspectives with Council Member Diaz, who is developing a community-informed action plan to guide her work for the next four years.

“Tacoma is a diverse, rapidly growing city and, as an At-Large Council Member, I serve all community members,” said Council Member Diaz. “I am inspired each day by the community members I serve, and I look forward to every opportunity I have to engage with them. In collaboration with one another, we can build a bright future for Tacoma.”

Community members are encouraged to register in advance for this in-person event, letting the City know if specific accommodations are needed. The City strives to host inclusive, accessible events that enable all individuals, including individuals with disabilities, to engage fully.

Attendees are encouraged to take the new T Line or, for those needing to drive, paid parking is available on campus. Maps and directions are available on the University of Washington Tacoma website.

Refreshments and activities for children will be provided at no cost to event attendees.

Community members with questions about this event can contact Senior Council Policy Analyst Lynda Foster at lynda.foster@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5166.