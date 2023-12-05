The Steilacoom Museum Holiday Store Open One Last Weekend – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Historical Museum Association announcement.

Shop early and local at the Steilacoom Museum Holiday Store at 1801 Rainier Street, in Steilacoom! The Store is open Saturday from 10-4 and Sunday from 12-4 and then closes for the season.

Beautiful and unique Christmas decorations are featured along with many other gift items including books on pioneer Steilacoom, wooden toys, hand woven throws, journals, books, soaps and lotions and much more including the annual Steilacoom Calendar for 2024.

Get your special gifts for the holidays and benefit the Museum at the same time. Don’t miss out!