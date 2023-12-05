 The Steilacoom Museum Holiday Store Open One Last Weekend – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

The Steilacoom Museum Holiday Store Open One Last Weekend

· Leave a Comment ·

Steilacoom Historical Museum Association announcement.

Shop early and local at the Steilacoom Museum Holiday Store at 1801 Rainier Street, in Steilacoom! The Store is open Saturday from 10-4 and Sunday from 12-4 and then closes for the season. 

Beautiful and unique Christmas decorations are featured along with many other gift items including books on pioneer Steilacoom, wooden toys, hand woven throws, journals, books, soaps and lotions and much more including the annual Steilacoom Calendar for 2024. 

Get your special gifts for the holidays and benefit the Museum at the same time. Don’t miss out!

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *