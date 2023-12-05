 South Tacoma Train Shops – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

South Tacoma Train Shops

· · Leave a Comment ·

Join Tacoma Historical Society for our December Monthly Program presented by Port of Tacoma Commissioner, John McCarthy. John will be sharing the history of the Northern Pacific Railway’s repair yards that were once located in the South Tacoma neighborhood where he grew up.

Refreshments will be provided. Doors open at 6:00pm for exhibit viewing, talk begins at 6:30pm. This event is FREE or by donation. Donations can be made through Ludus or at the door.

December 8, 2023 – 6:30pm
Tacoma Historical Society Museum – 406 Tacoma Ave S

RSVP at https://tacomahistory.ludus.com/show_page.php?show_id=200445701.

This event is generously sponsored by Tacoma Creates.

For questions, call (253)472-3738 or email info@tacomahistory.org

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *