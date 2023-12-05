South Tacoma Train Shops – The Suburban Times

Join Tacoma Historical Society for our December Monthly Program presented by Port of Tacoma Commissioner, John McCarthy. John will be sharing the history of the Northern Pacific Railway’s repair yards that were once located in the South Tacoma neighborhood where he grew up.

Refreshments will be provided. Doors open at 6:00pm for exhibit viewing, talk begins at 6:30pm. This event is FREE or by donation. Donations can be made through Ludus or at the door.

December 8, 2023 – 6:30pm

Tacoma Historical Society Museum – 406 Tacoma Ave S

RSVP at https://tacomahistory.ludus.com/show_page.php?show_id=200445701.

This event is generously sponsored by Tacoma Creates.

For questions, call (253)472-3738 or email info@tacomahistory.org