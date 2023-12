Submitted by Immanuel Presbyterian Church.

Joyful Christmas Arts is a Christmas carol sing-along and offers opportunities to make a simple Christmas decoration or decorate a cookie or two. Immanuel Presbyterian Church in North Tacoma invites you to this free event 5:30-6:30pm on Wednesday, December 6th. Located between I and J at N. 9th, enter through the parking lot side of the building. We look forward to seeing you there!