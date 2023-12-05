Northwest Celebrates the 2023 Leadership in Energy Efficiency Awards – The Suburban Times

Today (Dec. 4, 2023), the Board of Directors of the Northwest Energy Efficiency Alliance (NEEA) honored the winners of the 2023 Leadership in Energy Efficiency Awards.

The alliance recognized standout teams and individuals in both natural gas and electric efficiency for outstanding collaboration, innovative solutions, and career-long contributions to advancing energy efficiency in the Northwest. The alliance also presented a Chairperson’s Award, in recognition of individual dedication and effective, long-term commitment to the alliance’s work.

“Innovation and collaboration are inextricably linked,” stated Becca Yates, executive director of NEEA. “The leadership of year’s nominees and winners demonstrates how innovation through collaboration is advancing energy efficiency solutions for all Northwest consumers.”

The 2023 Leadership in Energy Efficiency winners include:

Grace Weger, Director of Land Acquisition and Development, Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity was recognized with the Leadership in Energy Efficiency Rising Star Award for her commitment to building affordable, efficient, comfortable homes in underserved communities in the Bend-Redmond area.

for her commitment to building affordable, efficient, comfortable homes in underserved communities in the Bend-Redmond area. Tacoma Power’s Income Qualified Rental Program was awarded the Leadership in Energy Efficiency Award for Innovative Collaboration . The Tacoma Power team was recognized for the utility’s innovative approach to reducing the energy burden of income-qualified customers living in rental properties through a unique collaboration between the utility, Tacoma Housing Authority, Tacoma Power’s Trade Allies and local property owners.

. The Tacoma Power team was recognized for the utility’s innovative approach to reducing the energy burden of income-qualified customers living in rental properties through a unique collaboration between the utility, Tacoma Housing Authority, Tacoma Power’s Trade Allies and local property owners. Craig Smith, Chief Customer Officer, Seattle City Light was honored with the Tom Eckman Leadership in Energy Efficiency Award for Lifetime Achievement. Spanning more than four decades in the utility industry, Smith’s professional career embodies outstanding achievement in advancing energy efficiency in the Northwest; dedication to public service, mentorship, and the equitable delivery of energy efficiency to utility customers. He has served in multiple leadership and advisory roles both regionally and nationally, including the Tennessee Valley Authority, Snohomish County PUD, the Michigan Public Service Commission and most recently with Seattle City Light.

Spanning more than four decades in the utility industry, Smith’s professional career embodies outstanding achievement in advancing energy efficiency in the Northwest; dedication to public service, mentorship, and the equitable delivery of energy efficiency to utility customers. He has served in multiple leadership and advisory roles both regionally and nationally, including the Tennessee Valley Authority, Snohomish County PUD, the Michigan Public Service Commission and most recently with Seattle City Light. Fred Gordon, Director of Evaluation and Planning, Energy Trust of Oregon was recognized with the 2023 Chairperson’s Award. Gordon, considered a founder of Market Transformation, played a pivotal role in shaping the foundational practices of NEEA. Gordon has served as a trusted advisor and active member of the alliance since its beginning. Through his experience and capacity for caring about how NEEA’s work unfolds, and his mentoring of those advancing efficiency in the region, he has made a lasting impact on the alliance and on the people who make up the energy efficiency community in the Northwest.

This year’s ceremony will also include posthumous recognition of the contributions of Dr. Tina Jayaweera, senior advisor in the power division for the Northwest Power and Conservation Council. Jayaweera was known as an educator who embraced opportunities to share her knowledge and mentor people throughout their careers. This trait made her a valued advisor to many organizations and individuals across the region, including the alliance.

Details of the nominees and winners can be found on neea.org.