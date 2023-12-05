Letter: Silver-ribboned Stairs – Where Will They Lead? – The Suburban Times

On the rare early mornings this winter time of year, it used to be that as the sun appeared over the top of the hill the momentary sunlight would turn the edgings on the stairs into silver ribbons, horizontal icicles, shooting stars.

Then, lost in thought, my hands cradling a cup of coffee in order to stay warm in my otherwise unheated office, I was captivated by this scene captured momentarily on the surveillance camera.

I write this now in the past tense because those stairs are no longer there.

Nor is the office; or the lovingly restored Chris Crafts; or the pristine condition Willits canoe complete with sail; or anything else that once described our fishing resort.

All were destroyed by fire.

The stairs used to lead somewhere.

Then, if you were going down these particular stairs, it was because you were going on an adventure.

If you were going up those stairs, it meant it was time to go home.

This new year may well mean someone who once accompanied us down those stairs on life’s adventure will be going home, leaving us to travel on alone.

If so, and until then, make this new year your best adventure yet.

Being always mindful, each step, hand-in-hand, with those most precious to you, matters.