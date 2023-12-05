Hot Shop Hot Nights with Dan Friday – The Suburban Times

Hilltop Artists announcement.

Daniel Joseph Friday is a Native of the Lummi Nation and a lifelong resident of Washington State’s Puget Sound region. Drawing from cultural themes and using modern processes, Friday’s work is contemporary in format while maintaining basic Native American qualities.

Dan has spent the past two decades working with artists such as Dale Chihuly, Paul Marioni, and Preston Singletary. Friday lives in Seattle, where he maintains an independent glass studio. His work can be found in collections around the world.

During their week-long visit, renowned artists join us in the Hilltop Heritage hot shop, creating their own works, sharing processes and experiences with students, and collaborating with Hilltop Artists.

The week culminates on Friday, Dec. 15 (5-8 pm) for our Hot Shop Hot Night, when we welcome in our community to see Dan Friday and our young artists in action.

What can you expect at a Hot Shop Hot Nights?

You’ll see a professional glass artist working with and mentoring our production students and alumni, creating spectacular collaborative pieces.

The Gallery is open for shopping, and tea, hot cocoa, and coffee will be available.