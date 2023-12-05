 Advent Calendar December 6: St. Nicholas Day – The Suburban Times

Advent Calendar December 6: St. Nicholas Day

Monika Eberspächer-Mägle

December 6 is a great day for children with a German background – they get a glimpse of Christmas joy. No way close to that Dutch children get on this day, but still. This morning, their first steps will be to their homes’ front door to find what St. Nicholas has stuffed into their boots or placed on a plate that they have set there the night before.

Back in the day, the St. Nicholas Eve was a tough night for me. At one time, peeking through the keyhole of my nursery room, I was pretty sure I had glimpsed St. Nicholas’ red coat. Indeed, his outfit looks traditionally very much like that of Father Christmas aka Santa Claus. My highlight were the dried figs that I found in my little boots the next day. Not even anything else was as welcome as that – not the nuts, tangerines, or chocolates. It wasn’t much that we got back then. It was just something to make you anticipate Christmas even more.

Try that surprise on your kids, grandkids, your spouse or your neighbors. A little surprise gift goes a long way and brightens a person’s day.

