Acting Through Song Workshop – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Playhouse.

This unique workshop, taught by our new Managing Artistic Director Joseph C. Walsh will focus on how music, lyrics, intention and performer combine to create focused and multi-dimensional Musical Theatre Moments. Work in a communicative, collaborative and supportive environment to develop your performance of your favorite Musical Theatre song. Participants will have the opportunity to work on a song of their choice and gain valuable insight on presentation, character and communication.

This is a group class/lab environment where each participant will be given time to perform their selected song with instruction afterwards. Observers are welcome at a reduced cost.

Each singer/participant will be required to prepare one musical theatre song of their choosing. Song title and show must be submitted prior to class. Participants must bring, and provide via email, their sheet music in the correct key.

Instructors:

Director: Joseph C. Walsh

Music Director: Sam Peters

Ages: Adult 16+

Date: Wednesday, December 13th 6:30-9:30PM

Location: 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

At Lakewood Playhouse we believe finances should not be a barrier to participation. Please contact us for scholarship and assistance options.

Click here to book your spot.