Steilacoom Kiwanis Foundation Annual Winefest Dinner and Auction – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Steilacoom Kiwanis Club.

January 26, 2024, 5:00 pm at the McGavick Center, Clover Park Technical College.

$85 per person

This annual fundraising event held by the Steilacoom Kiwanis is a premier event that includes wine tasting from 6-7 Washington wineries; a full buffet dinner; silent and live auction with over 200 items; and a dessert dash of specially made delicacies.

The event is open to the public and always receives rave reviews. The proceeds from this event fund programs such as College Scholarships, Key Club Activities, NW Youth Leadership Conference, Teacher Mini Grants, School Outings, 6th Grade Camp, Steilacoom Easter Egg Hunt, Lakewood Playhouse Youth Program, Western State Child Study & Treatment, Builder’s Club Activities, Day of Champions, Family Strong Event, Student to Student, and many more.

Steilacoom Kiwanis serves the children and communities of Steilacoom, DuPont, Anderson Island and Joint Base Lewis-McChord. We support community and school projects that promote growth and learning and enhance quality of life in our communities.

To purchase tickets, go to the Steilacoom Kiwanis Club website at https://www.kiwanisclubofsteilacoom.org/