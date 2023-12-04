Prepare in a Year: December – The Suburban Times

The West Pierce Emergency Management Coalition (WPEMC) is dedicated to ensuring the community is prepared in the event of a disaster. During major disasters, such as an earthquake, firefighters may be delayed in their response to 9-1-1 calls and the community will need to rely on each other to assist until help arrives.

Each month, WPEMC is sharing tips from the Washington Emergency Management Division’s Prepare in a Year series, available here in both English and Spanish. This process breaks down disaster preparedness into smaller tasks that can be accomplished month to month.

This month’s disaster preparedness tip is to go on a home hazard hunt.

Take time this month to identify and fix potential hazards in your home.

Check your water heater and make sure it is secure.

Secure tall pieces of furniture, or furniture that can fall if it isn’t fastened safely.

Identify heavy or breakable objects stored on shelves and consider putting them on lower shelves.

Identify electronics that should be secured.

Check the foundation of your home, and make sure that it is secure. If you have any questions, you can check with your local city or county office, who issues building permits, for regulations.

The post Prepare in a Year: December appeared first on West Pierce Emergency Management Coalition.