Pierce County accepting art grant applications beginning Dec. 8 – The Suburban Times

The 2024 Pierce County Art Grant program application window opens Monday, Dec. 8. The grant program is designed to increase access to the arts, develop educational programs, provide support for unincorporated and underserved areas of Pierce County, and celebrate cultural diversity.

This opportunity is open to nonprofit organizations located in Pierce County offering arts education, art programming, or art experiences to lower-income youth or underserved individuals who reside in Pierce County outside the city limits of Tacoma. The art project must take place between Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2024.

Awards range from $500 to $5,000. Applications can be submitted online by 3 p.m. on Jan. 22.

A virtual application workshop will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 3 p.m. to help answer questions about the Art Grant program. To join the online workshop, for more information or to apply, visit the Art Grant program website: www.PierceCountyWa.gov/ArtGrant.

The Pierce County Arts Commission has been offering the Pierce County Art Grant program since 1986. In 2022, Pierce County awarded $22,000 in grants, which funded seven projects, served 8,600 youth, and provided 10,000 hours of art programming.