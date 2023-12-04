Let it Snow. We’re Prepared – The Suburban Times

The Pierce Transit Emergency Operations Team has been hard at work prepping for snow and ice; developing procedures for keeping our buses moving all winter long. You can prepare too, by:
- Downloading the Winter 2023 – 2024 Snow Guide on our website for snow detour maps, tips for riding the bus in snow and ice, and the Snow Circulator operating between the Kimball Park & Ride and the Purdy Park & Ride in Gig Harbor.
- Listening to our podcast episode with Rodney C., Pierce Transit Emergency Management Administrator, to hear how Pierce Transit steps in to help provide transportation in a variety of unusual situations. Click to listen on Spotify, or search ‘South Sound Connected’ wherever you listen to podcasts.
- Signing up to receive text alerts directly from Pierce Transit and be the first to know if your route is affected by inclement weather.
