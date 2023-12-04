Lakewood Police report stolen vehicle recovery, investigating death – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sgt. Charles Porche, Lakewood Police.

At approximately 10:05 p.m. on Saturday December 2, 2023, Lakewood Police officers were alerted to a stolen Kia Sportage traveling westbound on Steilacoom Blvd SW near Lakewood Dr. The officers followed the vehicle, without lights or siren, at normal speeds while waiting for additional officers to arrive and assist. As the vehicle approached the locked gate to Lochburn Middle School on 86th St. SW, an officer activated their lights and siren to stop the stolen car. The vehicle continued north on Woodlawn Ave. SW, which is a dead end. The driver stopped at the end of the road and numerous people jumped out of the car, fleeing on foot east toward a swampy/marsh area.

Officers recovered the abandoned, stolen vehicle. Next to it they found a modified hand gun that was dropped on the ground. Another gun was seen inside the car. Officers found two of the people (juveniles) who tried to run away shortly after they fled the vehicle. They were very wet, implying they went into the swamp. As officers continued to search for the other people, a third person was seen about 40 feet out in the swamp. Numerous attempts were made to get the person to leave the water and come to the officers. The person refused to leave the water. Officers ultimately went into the water up to their thighs to try to assist him out.

Once in the water officers were not immediately able to find the person. They quickly began to search the area where he was last seen. Shortly after, they found the male submerged in approximately three feet of water. Officers removed the unresponsive male juvenile from the water. Officers and on scene medical personnel from West Pierce Fire & Rescue immediately began life saving measures. The male was transported to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital by fire personnel. Officers were later informed that the male passed away at the hospital.

Officers remained in the area Saturday night and into Sunday continuing to search for the additional fourth and fifth suspects. No other people were found. During these follow up searches an additional firearm was found in the swamp area where the male had been.

Major Crime Detectives are conducting a follow up investigation.