CPSD #SuperSchoolShoutOut – Custer Elementary School – The Suburban Times

Each week, Clover Park School District (CPSD) will highlight a school or profession in our district on our social media pages with a #SuperSchoolShoutout where we celebrate the students and staff that make our district beam with pride.

This week, we celebrated Custer Elementary School!

Custer is located on Steilacoom Blvd. and sits right next to Hudtloff Middle School. It’s one of the district’s smaller elementary schools with a tight-knit community culture. The school serves a high multilingual learning population and now boasts a welcoming sign above their front door with the word “welcome” written in nearly every language spoken by a Custer student.

This is Principal Kathy Weymiller’s fifth year as the principal of Custer. She is a proud Custer Cougar and, even though the animal is known for solitude, she loves the way her staff and students look out for everyone in their little cougar pack. This year, everyone is checking in on each other to encourage attendance and punctuality because Cougars know that if you’re at school you’re learning.

“Custer is a small school with a big heart where every student belongs to every adult,” Principal Weymiller said. “Our educators, staff and administration know every child not only by name, but also by their individual need.”

The Custer culture is built upon the tenets that everyone belongs, all should come as they are, everyone shows kindness, words have a big impact and everyone’s experience is personal. Students and staff work together to create a special culture where everyone looks after each other and knows that a win for one is a win for all.

We continued our shoutout to Custer with fifth grader Juan Pedro Ojeda and PE teacher Jeffrey Roark.

Juan Pedro is shining bright as a fifth grader. His kind heart has stood out to his teacher, Custer staff and fellow students, who feel welcome and included whenever he is around.

“I’m always trying to have a good day at school, participate in class and make everyone happy,” Juan Pedro said. “I’m mostly known here for being kind, and I’m really happy to hear that my teacher, Ms. Kitchens, and my parents are proud of me.”

Juan Pedro enjoys reading, writing and math at school and helps his family with their booth at local farmer’s markets after class. In his free time, he loves drawing, listening to music and playing sports and believes art is his “style.” When he is older, Juan Pedro is unsure of what he will become but would love to be a singer, YouTuber, soccer player or teacher.

Roark joined Custer the same year as Principal Weymiller and is enjoying his fifth year as a Cougar. He previously taught third grade students in the Tacoma Public Schools and was excited for the opportunity to join CPSD and get his dream job.

“I’ve always wanted to be a PE teacher,” Roark said. “It’s where my heart is, and it’s a position that you rarely get an opportunity for because there are only so many PE teachers in every district. I especially love Custer because it’s a small school, so I know each and every student.”

Roark has always been drawn to the educational field and has a sports background. He feels lucky to combine his passions and teach students the importance of physical activity and skills like coordination, perseverance, sportsmanship and teamwork.

“Recess is great, but PE gives students who don’t have the opportunity to participate in organized sports a chance to learn important skills,” Roark said.

Go Cougars!