Advent Calendar December 5: Baking – The Suburban Times

One of the most rewarding activities during advent is baking cookies. First of all, it’s something also children can participate in – so, it’s a great family activity. Second, you get something homemade for days on end (if you pace yourself eating them). And third, your entire home simply starts smelling delicious – no air fresheners needed.

Everybody knows that I’m not a baker and I don’t even care for cookies. So, cookie exchanges that are probably a lot of fun for passionate bakers are lost on me. It puts too much pressure on me to come up with a huge number of perfect cookies, maybe even of several kinds … But even I usually make a few kinds of Christmas cookies – coconut macaroons, hazelnut horseshoes, Alpenbrot (a variety of Magenbrot), and sometimes sugar cookies. All from scratch because when I’m baking, I want to get the entire experience.

Of course, home-made cookies make for a wonderful item in Advent calendars, on St. Nicholas plates, or as an Advent gift to your neighbor or your working colleagues. Just enjoy the smiles.