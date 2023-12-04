 Advent Calendar December 5: Baking – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Advent Calendar December 5: Baking

· · Leave a Comment ·

Priscilla du Preez @https://unsplash.com/

One of the most rewarding activities during advent is baking cookies. First of all, it’s something also children can participate in – so, it’s a great family activity. Second, you get something homemade for days on end (if you pace yourself eating them). And third, your entire home simply starts smelling delicious – no air fresheners needed.

Everybody knows that I’m not a baker and I don’t even care for cookies. So, cookie exchanges that are probably a lot of fun for passionate bakers are lost on me. It puts too much pressure on me to come up with a huge number of perfect cookies, maybe even of several kinds … But even I usually make a few kinds of Christmas cookies – coconut macaroons, hazelnut horseshoes, Alpenbrot (a variety of Magenbrot), and sometimes sugar cookies. All from scratch because when I’m baking, I want to get the entire experience.

Of course, home-made cookies make for a wonderful item in Advent calendars, on St. Nicholas plates, or as an Advent gift to your neighbor or your working colleagues. Just enjoy the smiles.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *