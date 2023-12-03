Six story, 76-unit multi-family development files permit applications with City of Lakewood – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood Development Services has received a Shoreline Substantial Development Permit (9542) and 9540 – Springbrook (Annex) Apartments Phase 2 – SEPA Checklist from Chad Lorentz (Urbal Architecture LLC) to construct a 6 story – 76 dwelling unit multifamily development within the Urban Stream Protection Environment designation. The proposed project is located at 12527 Bridgeport Way SW.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER: 0219123087

ZONING: Multifamily 3 (MF3)

PERMIT APPLICATION DATE: 11/8/23

DATE APPLICATION DEEMED COMPLETE: 11/8/23

OTHER PERMITS/PLANS WHICH MAY BE REQUIRED: Site Development Permit, (9541) Design Review, and (9543) Floodplain Development Agreement

OPTIONAL SEPA DNS PROCESS : An Environmental Review will be required pursuant to WAC 197-11-355. Pursuant to WAC 197-11-355 the City is electing to use the optional DNS process with this notice. The SEPA threshold determination for this proposal is expected to be a Determination of Non-significance (DNS). The comment period below may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of this proposal. The proposal may include mitigation measures under applicable codes, and the project review process may incorporate or require mitigation measures regardless of whether an EIS is prepared; and a copy of the subsequent threshold determination for the specific proposal may be obtained upon request. The SEPA determination may be appealed to the City of Lakewood Hearing Examiner within 14 days of the date the SEPA determination becomes final.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD : November 30, 2023- January 4, 2024 All persons may provide written comments about the proposal to the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA. 98499. Comments must be received by 5 P.M. on January 4, 2024. The initial decision on this application will be made by the Community Development Director. Any person wishing to become a party of record shall include in their comments that they wish to receive a copy of the decision. A party of record may appeal the decision on this application by filing a complete appeal application within 14 calendar days of the date of the decision. The filing fee for an appeal of a Decision is $450.00.

CONTACT INFORMATION: Applicant: Urbal Architecture LLC – Julissa Quezada (206)330 0054, julissaq@urbalarchitecture.com

City: Ramon Rodriguez, City of Lakewood, 6000 Main Street, Lakewood, WA 98499; (253) 983 7802, rrodriguez@cityoflakewod.us