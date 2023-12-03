Santa to visit DuPont Historical Museum – The Suburban Times

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

Neighbors from near and far are invited to join DuPont Historical Society and Museum for a holiday Open House event on December 9th, from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Santa is planning to drop by (2:30 to 3:30) so come meet him and get a photo.

Browse our gift shop, see updates to the Northwest Landing exhibit, and enjoy light refreshments. Activities will include henna tattoos for kids from Hana’s Henna and a chance to create a greeting card or bookmark on a vintage mechanical printing press with a stamp to take home.

The DuPont Historical Museum is at 207 Barksdale Avenue, DuPont. Admission is always free.

More info: duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com or (253) 820-3656