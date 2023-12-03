Public comment sought on draft plan for Affordable Housing Tax – The Suburban Times

The public is invited to comment on Pierce County’s draft Affordable Housing Tax Plan, which will determine how the tax is implemented across the county for the next six years.

The draft plan includes legislative information, analyses of existing resources and housing needs, how the money will be spent, funding priorities, and target goals.

The Pierce County Human Services Department will be considering public comments on the draft plan now through Dec. 15, 2023. The department’s report will be forwarded to the County Council for consideration on or before Dec. 1, 2023.

The public is invited to comment using this online form.

Background

Tax collection started in July 2023. The impact to taxpayers in Pierce County is ten cents for every $100 spent, with groceries, medicine, certain medical supplies and hygiene products exempt from the tax. This tax is expected to generate approximately $20 million in revenue each year. State law requires income generated from this tax supports programs and projects for individuals at or below 60% of the area median income (AMI) and are:

living with a behavioral health condition

are veterans or senior citizens

are currently, or at risk of, experiencing homelessness

unaccompanied homeless youth or young adults

families with children

people with disabilities

domestic violence survivors

To learn more about the affordable housing tax visit www.PierceCountyWa.gov/AHT.