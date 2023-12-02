Overnight I-5 lane closures in Nisqually and Lakewood planned the week of Dec. 4 – The Suburban Times

NISQUALLY – Late night and early morning travelers who use Interstate 5 between Nisqually and Lakewood will see intermittent single and double lane closures next week.

Contractors working for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway will close lanes over four nights to complete rail bridge inspections. The location and direction of the lane closures will change each night.

10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5

Southbound I-5 from milepost 117 to milepost 115 approaching Mounts Road in Nisqually.

10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, to 4 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6

Northbound I-5 from milepost 113 to milepost 115 approaching the Nisqually River Bridge.

8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, to 5 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7

Southbound I-5 from milepost 129 to milepost 126 approaching 84th Street South in Lakewood.

8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, to 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8

Northbound I-5 from milepost 123 to milepost 126 approaching Thorne Lane in Lakewood.

Whenever near work zones please:

Slow down – drive the posted speeds, they’re there for your safety.

– drive the posted speeds, they’re there for your safety. Be kind – our workers are out there helping to keep you safe and improve the roadways.

– our workers are out there helping to keep you safe and improve the roadways. Pay attention – both to workers directing you and surrounding traffic.

– both to workers directing you and surrounding traffic. Stay calm – leave early; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.

Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and WSDOT Travel Center Map.