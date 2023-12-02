Denise Williams Joins Rainbow Center as Education Manager, Bringing Extensive Experience and Passion for Inclusion – The Suburban Times

The Rainbow Center is proud to announce the appointment of Denise Williams as the newest addition to its team, serving as the Education Manager. Denise brings a wealth of experience, a dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and a fervent passion for community engagement to her new role.

Denise Williams holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish and Latin American Studies from the esteemed College of the Holy Cross, followed by a Master of Arts in Spanish Language and Literature from Middlebury College. Her academic background, coupled with her extensive professional journey, uniquely positions her to drive educational initiatives at the Rainbow Center.

A keen admirer of the ocean’s sunrise, Denise Williams is deeply committed to fostering a sense of belonging within communities. Together with her wife, she co-founded and operates Engaging Across Differences, an organization dedicated to providing equity and inclusion training, coaching, and workshops on a national scale.

Originally hailing from the Green Mountain State, Denise Williams, a proud Vermonter, is enthusiastic about joining the Rainbow Center team. Her career, which spans back to 2008, encompasses various roles within educational institutions. She has served as a Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging, Spanish teacher, English as a Second Language teacher, affinity group leader, cross country and track coach, and advisor.

In her new capacity as Education Manager at the Rainbow Center, Denise Williams is poised to leverage her multifaceted expertise and passion for inclusive education to further the center’s mission of cultivating a supportive and diverse environment.

“We are thrilled to welcome Denise Williams to the Rainbow Center team,” said Quincy Tyson, Executive Director at the Rainbow Center. “Her wealth of experience and unwavering commitment to fostering inclusivity and education align perfectly with our values. Denise’s expertise will undoubtedly enrich our educational programs and initiatives.”

Denise Williams’s appointment represents a pivotal moment for the Rainbow Center as it continues to expand its reach and impact within the community.