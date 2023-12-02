Bradd Busick honored with Health Care Leadership Award – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — Bradd Busick, senior vice president and chief information officer for MultiCare Health System, has been honored by the Puget Sound Business Journal as the Technology Champion for their 2023 Health Care Leadership Awards.

Each year the Journal highlights innovative and influential thinkers whose leadership has had a lasting impact on the health care industry.

“I am pleased that the Puget Sound Business Journal has recognized Bradd for his contributions as a technology health care leader. He is a technology champion who always puts the needs of patients first,” said Florence Chang, president of MultiCare Health System. “He and his team are good partners in fulfilling our mission of partnering for healing and a healthy future.”

Busick led a collaborative partnership between the IT and operations departments that saved the health system $15 million while also designing a state-of-the-art enterprise resource planning system and upgrading the enterprise medical records system.

His team also implemented technology for autonomous robots and designed a drone delivery service that will provide more delivery efficiency throughout MultiCare in 2024.

Busick will receive his award at a ceremony in Seattle on Dec. 7.