Advent Calendar December 3: Advent Wreath – The Suburban Times

Have you ever wondered why advent traditionally is celebrated with a specific kind of wreath? Why with a wreath, at all? The circle as well as the evergreen boughs it is made of both symbolize eternal life; a wreath also is a reminder of a crown of thorns, of Christ’s endless love. As of here, symbolism splits into all kinds of different traditions, though.

In my family, we always used red bows, red candle holders, and red candles, red being the symbol of love and the blood of Christ. My mother also added some pine cones to the ensemble. I later changed the color scheme at my home, and to this day, my additional items vary between seascape decorations, berries, and glass baubles. Yet, I keep it the typical German way as to one single color as to candles.

Why do some advent wreaths use three purple candles and a pink one, though? In the color symbolism of the Christian churches, purple is the color of penitence and preparation, pink the color of joy. I still feel it could be ALL purple. Or ALL pink …