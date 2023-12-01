The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County Partners with BISSELL Pet Foundation to Bring Holiday Hope to Pets in Need – The Suburban Times

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is partnering with BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, for its Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope adoption promotion.

From December 1 – 10, the shelter will be offering reduced adoption fees sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation: $50 for dogs, $25 for cats, and $5 for critters.

The adoption event will take place at the shelter located at 2608 Center Street during the shelter’s business hours, 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. To allow the shelter’s team adequate time to assist each potential adopter, it is recommended that adoption applications be submitted by 3:00 p.m. during the event.

The shelter has over 100 adoptable pets, with more becoming available each day. To view all pets available for adoption at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, please visit thehumanesociety.org/adopt. Every adoptable pet has had a wellness exam from shelter staff, been spayed or neutered, received their initial vaccines, and is microchipped with national registration.

While the holidays present a joyful opportunity to welcome a new pet into a new home, it’s essential to recognize that pet adoption is a lasting commitment and not just a seasonal gesture. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County encourages families to research the pet they are interested in adopting. The shelter’s adoption representatives counsel families, providing all medical and behavioral information known about the animals to support a successful match for both the animal and the family.

Not looking to adopt? The shelter always welcomes new foster families to provide shelter pets with a temporary home. More information about fostering can be found at thehumanesociety.org/getinvolved/foster.