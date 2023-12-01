 Online Event: International Day of People with Disabilities EDI Speaker Showcase – The Suburban Times

Online Event: International Day of People with Disabilities EDI Speaker Showcase

In recognition of the United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Damon Brooks & Associates (DB&A) will host an inaugural speaker showcase for conference organizers to find their next keynote presenter. The “EDI Virtual Speaker Showcase” will be a meaningful virtual gathering with a purpose.  

The event’s unique format will feature a one-hour, facilitated discussion that brings together 5 professional speakers who all live with a disability. Each speaker will present a condensed version of their remarkable talk, with each segment lasting approximately 8 minutes. This dynamic approach ensures that attendees are exposed to diverse perspectives based on the personal experiences of speakers who live with a disability, fostering an engaging and enlightening dialogue around crucial EDI (equity, diversity/disability, and inclusion) topics.

What: International Day of People with Disabilities EDI Speaker Showcase  

When: 9 a.m. Dec. 5, 2023 

Where: Online. Register here You will receive a confirmation email with a Zoom link after you register.  

Who: Open to everyone  

Cost: Free  

Join us for a Damon Brooks & Associates panel discussion moderated by Tacoma Community College Access Services Director Dr. Davi Kallman.   

Panelists:  

