Local Animal Rescue Needs Your Help! – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Dr. Summer Krook.

Washington Ferret Rescue and Shelter’s mission is to care for abandoned, displaced, neglected, and abused ferrets until they are adopted or until they pass away. WFRS is the largest and oldest all-volunteer 501(c)3 ferret rescue in the United States with over 200 ferrets at their commercial shelter location and in their network of foster homes across King and Pierce County. Their operations date back to 1997, and they are also the only commercial ferret shelter operating in Western Washington.

Ferrets are surrendered to shelters and rescue organizations for a variety of reasons, including allergies, landlords, financial difficulties, neglect, and illness. As a rule, most animal shelters are not equipped to care for ferrets. If an owner is forced to give up his or her ferret, they may have to consider euthanasia or, in the worst-case scenario, turning the ferret loose. It is not possible for our domestic ferrets to survive in the wild. WFRS provides a safe and compassionate alternative for owners who must relinquish their pets.

Many of the ferrets in the shelter’s care are struggling with chronic or even critical medical needs. WFRS has a long-standing commitment to our community that no ferret will ever be turned away because of medical costs. The shelter relies completely on sponsors, donations, grants, volunteers, and contributions from the public to operate. One of the largest fundraisers of the year is their annual Holiday Photo Shoot. Their Shelter Director, Vondelle McLaughlin, is an exceptionally talented photographer and people come from all over the South Sound to have their animal’s photo taken in a variety of playful costumes and elaborate setups for a tax-free donation to the shelter.

If you would like to help this all-volunteer organization continue the amazing work they do for these intelligent and playful little animals, you can send a small tax-free donation through Paypal to donations@washingtonferret.org or visit their website at https://www.washingtonferret.org/ for additional options. You can also consider attending a Photo Shoot! Information about next month’s Holiday Photo Shoot can be found on the Washington Ferret Rescue and Shelter Facebook page and Website. Happy Holiday!