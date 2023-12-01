Fantastic – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement.

In the classic holiday movie, Christmas Vacation, Clark Griswold goes through one calamity after another to create an over-the-top holiday light display at this home. All of us who go through this holiday ritual can relate a bit to Clark and his frustrations. And the movie is also a holiday tradition with our family! If you like slapstick humor, it’s a must watch!

Thankfully, our team from Parks doesn’t go through quite as much pain and suffering to put up the beloved annual display, Fantasy Lights!

Fantasy Lights has been delighting residents for 29 years, becoming part of many family traditions! To learn more about what it takes to create the show, I went behind the scenes in this latest episode of “Inside Pierce County.” As you’ll see, they didn’t hesitate to put me to work!

Fantasy Lights will be open for 42 evenings this year and continues until January 1. Tickets are available here.

My thanks to Steve Dippery and Mark Richards for the chance to see the Fantasy Lights team in action. Their hard work creates special memories for thousands of our residents – and those who come from neighboring counties too!

Stay safe and warm this weekend and Go Huskies!