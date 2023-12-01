December Events at UPS – The Suburban Times

We have a few holiday-theme public-facing events happening this month at the University of Puget Sound. All events are open to the public.
Dec. 2 and 3
WinterFest I: A Celebration of Winter in Music and Poetry | 7:30 p.m. | Kilworth Memorial Chapel
Dec. 3
Christmas At Kilworth | 7 p.m. | Kilworth Memorial Chapel
Dec. 4
The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour | 6:45–8 p.m. | Rialto Theater
Directors’ Lab: A Festival of Scenes | 7:30 p.m. | Jones Hall, Norton Clapp Theatre
Puget Sound Percussion Ensemble | 7:30 p.m. | Schneebeck Concert Hall + Livestream
Dec. 5
Chorale and Dorian Singers | 7:30–8:30 p.m. | Kilworth Memorial Chapel + Livestream
Leave a Reply