Advent Calendar December 2: Evergreen – The Suburban Times

Irina Iriser @https://unsplash.com/

Have you already placed any evergreens in your home? A garland over the mantlepiece, on a window sill, or on a sideboard? A few branches in a vase? An arrangement or a wreath on a table or at your front door? The scent will fill the air and lend a room the flair of the great outdoors. Some incredible freshness combined with festivity.

Of course, it has to be evergreen branches during Christmas season! No other branches bear leaves in winter in the Northern hemisphere. Therefore, evergreens are also considered a symbol of eternal life, a subtle religious angle on the decorative theme. Which is why “O Tannenbaum” is apparently so popular in Germany – meanwhile, the English language titles the song as “O Christmas tree.”

Now, whether you hold with the symbolic angle or not, some fresh (ever)green in the home is always wonderful. You might even find yourself a branch that has tumbled off a tree during a walk through an evergreen forest. Some straw stars or a few tiny red bows – and your home looks festive already.