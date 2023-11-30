 Emergency Preparedness Training Available – The Suburban Times

Emergency Preparedness Training Available

A free disaster preparedness class is being hosted at Tacoma Community College and is open to the public and business community on January 31 and February 1, 2024.

This course is designed to teach and encourage community members impacted by a disaster to prepare, take preservation actions and perform, as appropriate, light search and rescue response to aid their family and other community members in the immediate aftermath of a natural disaster or human-made incident. The course is not designed for the first responder community but would be appropriate for families of first responders along with all types of civic groups and individuals within the community.

Registrants will need a FEMA Student ID number and can obtain one here.

Click here for more information or to register for the course.

