City Brings Home Top Honors in Television Programming Awards – The Suburban Times

City Brings Home Top Honors in Television Programming Awards

Left to right: Mayor Steve Worthington, David Kellman, Amanda Kleber and Linda Seesz.

The City of U.P. Communications team of Linda Seesz and Amanda Kleber, along with Pierce County TV members Dave Kellman and Peter Gudmonson, racked up scores of awards from the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors in the Government Programming category.

They received an Award of Excellence and Award of Distinction for this video on the Chambers Creek Bridge project. They also took home additional Awards of Distinction for their Duck Daze and Garden Tour recap videos as well as the 2022 State of the City video. 

“Those of us in University Place always enjoy the videos this team produces because they are so well done, but it is wonderful to see their efforts recognized nationally,” said Mayor Steve Worthington. “Kudos to the team for helping us tell our stories in such a professional and compelling way.”

