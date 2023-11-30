Author Alix Christie to Join December Art History Book Club Meeting – The Suburban Times

The Tacoma Community College Art History Book Club’s pick for December is “Gutenberg’s Apprentice,” and author Alix Christie will join the virtual discussion at noon on Dec. 6.

Art History Book Club meetings are held in The Gallery (Building 4 at TCC’s Tacoma campus) and online on the first Wednesday of each month. Email Gallery Coordinator Dr. Jennifer Olson (jolson@tacomacc.edu) if you’d like to be added to the list of online participants. The TCC Library also reserves copies of each month’s book for book club members. View upcoming books and meeting dates here.