U.P.’s Christmas Tree Lighting is Friday – The Suburban Times

One of the most anticipated annual events in University Place will take place this Friday, Dec. 1 with the lighting of the community Christmas Tree in Market Square.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the celebration begins at 5 p.m. when the Curtis High School drumline escorts Santa in a West Pierce Fire engine along Market Place West to the Civic Building Atrium. The Stacy Jones Band will begin live music at 5 p.m. and the festivities will continue until 7:30 p.m. with food, music and children’s activities including:

Photos with Santa in the Civic Building Atrium begin at 5 p.m. ($6 cash only)

Countdown to Tree Lighting at 6 p.m.

Live reindeer from Rainier Reindeer Ranch

Magic in the PNW characters

Warm gatherings by Market Square’s outdoor fireplace

Stilt dancer Janet Rayor

Face painting and more outdoor children’s games and activities

Popular food trucks including Boss Mama’s Kitchen, The Corndoggery, Jack’s Savory Pie Co. and Tasty’s Kettle Corn

Bundle up and enjoy what promises to be another night of memorable holiday fun in University Place.