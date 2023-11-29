TCC Fall Quarter Concerts Start Dec. 1 – The Suburban Times

Held in the Tacoma Community College Building 2 Theater, TCC’s Fall Quarter Concerts are open to everyone. Admission is free, though donations to support TCC music programs are welcome.

TCC Orchestra Concert

Friday, Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m.

Join us for “Outdoorsy,” a TCC Orchestra Concert conducted by Dr. Anne Lyman. Featuring music by Copland, Sibelius, Haydn, Handel, Nishimura, and Peters.

TCC Jazz Ensemble

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m.

Join us for a jazz concert featuring the TCC Jazz Ensemble and the Sliphorn Society Trombone Ensemble.

TCC Choirs

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Join us for “Rhythm & Rain,” a Choirs concert conducted by Dr. Anne Lyman and featuring the TCC Chamber Choir, the TCC Singers, and student soloists.

TCC Symphonic Band

Friday Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m.

Join us for “Sights and Sojourns,” a TCC Symphonic Band concert conducted by Minna Stelzner. Featuring works by Darius Milhaud, William Schuman, Joni Greene, David Biedenbender, and more.