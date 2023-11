Submitted by Immanuel Presbyterian Church.

All are welcome to Christmas Joyful Arts at Immanuel Presbyterian Church (Dec. 6th 5:30-6:30pm). Start the season with Christmas carols, decorate a cookie, and make a very simple craft at this free event for our neighbors and friends. Enter from the parking lot side, between N. I and N. J, on 9th Street. www.IPCtacoma.org. Immanuel is an inclusive, thoughtful, creative, and involved community.